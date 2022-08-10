GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend marks the return of one of West Michigan’s greenest events! It’s the 13th Annual Sparta Celtic Festival taking place in Rogers Park and Balyeat Field on Friday and Saturday. It’s the largest, free entry, family-friendly Celtic Fest and each year, they give back to the community. This year, they’ve teamed up with RUNA to collect new socks to be donated to North Kent Connect to be distributed to those in need in Northern Kent County.

On Saturday, they’ll have a large car show and the return of the Highland Games! There will also be a Kid’s Area on Saturday plus family inclusive activities, historical reenactments, Irish Boat Display, living statue, a splash pad and more throughout both days!

Liam the Leprechaun joins us with an overview of this weekend’s festivities.

Sparta Celtic Festival

Sparta Village – Rogers Park

152 N. State Street

Facebook.com/SpartaCelticFestival

SpartaCelticFest.org