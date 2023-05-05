GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend, the Bengali community in West Michigan is coming together to celebrate Bengali New Year and you’re invited. Bengali New Year Celebration is a unique occasion where people from two different countries come together and celebrate life. Hundreds of Bangladeshi Nationals from Grand Rapids and nearby cities participate in the celebration. People from all different walks of life forget all their differences and enjoy their time with authentic Bengali foods, singing, dancing and socializing. Bengali New Year Celebration has become a great addition to a diversified greater Grand Rapids.

Today we have Shazzad and Jobeda in studio to tell us about this annual event.

To purchase tickets, visit BCWestMichigan.org.