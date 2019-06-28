Celebrate art along the lakeshore

West Michigan is famous during summertime for hosting numerous art shows and fairs. And one exhibition that you cannot miss is the Lakeshore Art Festival. A unique mixture of art, music, crafts, and food along the shoreline that will be host in the heart of Muskegon July 5 and 6. Today Lakeshore Art Festival Director Carla Flanders is here along with artist, Rose Ellis.

The Lakeshore Art Festival is back for its 7th year of celebrating art, music, and community. This year’s festival will feature nearly 400 exhibitors, and several unique artful experiences. The focus of the Lakeshore Art Festival is not only to present one-of-a-kind art to attendees, but to bring a lasting sense of creativity to the local community. The event features a juried fine art show, craft fair, artisan food market, children’s area, interactive art and performing arts/entertainment.

