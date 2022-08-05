GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still making your weekend plans, we’ve got one event you don’t want to miss! The Glimpse of Africa Festival is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids all day on Saturday! Today we have the creator of the festival, Fridah and Umi from Lolo’s Kitchen in studio with us today.

A Glimpse of Africa Festival is the largest African cultural festival in West Michigan. It’s family-friendly and showcases the rich, diverse, beautiful African cultures through fashion, art, crafts, food, dance, music and interactive activities for both adults and kids. Come out and enjoy authentic foods and experience local designers and vendors!

A Glimpse of Africa Festival

Saturday, August 6th

10:30am – 10:00pm

Rosa Parks Circle – 135 Monroe Center St. NW

AGlimpseOfAfrica.org