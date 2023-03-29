GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fans in West Michigan are excited to see West Michigan Pro Volleyball debut in early 2024. The women’s professional volleyball team continues to release exciting information, including the announcement of Cathy George as the team’s head coach and director of volleyball operations. George has coached at Michigan State University and Western Michigan University, totaling 35 years as a collegiate head coach.

She joins us today to talk about this exciting new role! Take a look.

The winningest coach in the history of Michigan State University’s volleyball program, George led the Spartans for 17 seasons (2005-2021) and spent 11 seasons (1994-2004) at Western Michigan University. Upon her retirement from MSU in January 2022, her 667 career wins (667-457; .593) ranked 15th among active Division I coaches and third in the Big Ten.

At Michigan State, George amassed a 302-233 record (.564), qualified for the NCAA tournament 10 times, and reached the NCAA Elite Eight in 2017, when her team’s final ranking of No. 8 in the AVCA national poll was the program’s highest since the 1996 season. The Spartans made seven consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 2011-17 – the second-longest streak in school history – winning at least one game in each tournament and earning the second and third NCAA Sweet 16 berths of George’s tenure.