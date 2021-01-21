Catholic Charities West Michigan’s annual Soup’s (still) On For All starts on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, we talked to Catholic Charities West Michigan about their annual Soup’s On event that is virtual this year and there a still a few tickets left!

Phil and Brian join us today to give us more insight into this year’s event and how you can participate.

Soup’s (still) On For All

January 25-29

Available for pickup or contact-less delivery

Limited amount of tickets left: $50

SoupsOnForAll.org

One event ticket includes:

– 3 gourmet soups made by our God’s Kitchen chefs

– Artisan bread from Panera

– Delicious dessert from Panera

– Local restaurant soup punch card

– Hand painted soup bowl, available for pick up or delivery