Catholic Charities West Michigan's annual Soup's (still) On For All starts on Monday

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, we talked to Catholic Charities West Michigan about their annual Soup’s On event that is virtual this year and there a still a few tickets left!

Phil and Brian join us today to give us more insight into this year’s event and how you can participate.

Soup’s (still) On For All

January 25-29
Available for pickup or contact-less delivery
Limited amount of tickets left: $50
SoupsOnForAll.org

One event ticket includes:
– 3 gourmet soups made by our God’s Kitchen chefs
– Artisan bread from Panera
– Delicious dessert from Panera
– Local restaurant soup punch card
– Hand painted soup bowl, available for pick up or delivery

