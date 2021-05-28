Catholic Charities West Michigan to open new building in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catholic Charities West Michigan does so much great work here in West Michigan and now they’re celebrating the opening of a brand new administrative building in Muskegon!

They’ll be hosting an Investing in Hope Giving Week leading up to the grand opening. Phil Meade joins us today with details.

Catholic Charities West Michigan

NEW LOCATION: 1720 Park St. – Muskegon
Ribbon Cutting – June 11th @ 3pm
Investing in Hope Giving Week: June 7th-11th
CCWestMI.org/InvestingInHope

