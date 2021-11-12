Catholic Charities West Michigan hosting virtual Raising Hope (At Home) event next Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Catholic Charities West Michigan are always working hard to help those in need in our community and now it’s our turn to help them!

Their Raising Hope (At Home) event is taking place virtually next Thursday and will be raising awareness and funds for the more than 25 social services programs that Catholic Charities has throughout the year. Phil Meade joins us today!

Raising Hope (At Home)

Free Virtual Event

November 18th @ 7pm

CCWestMI.org/Raising-Hope

To support CCWM: CCWestMI.org/Donate