Catholic Charities West Michigan hosting their annual Soup’s (still) On For All January 25-29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catholic Charities West Michigan’s annual Soup’s (still) On For All is one of our favorite events, however this year will be different with no in-person event. Luckily, you’ll still be able to support the mission and try delicious soups!

Jeff and Colleen join us to tell us how this year’s event will look!

Soup’s (still) On For All

January 25-29

Available for pickup or contact-less delivery

Tickets: $50

SoupsOnForAll.org

One event ticket includes:

– 3 gourmet soups made by our God’s Kitchen chefs

– Artisan bread from Panera

– Delicious dessert from Panera

– Local restaurant soup punch card

– Hand painted soup bowl, available for pick up or delivery