Catholic Charities West Michigan hosting free virtual event this Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catholic Charities West Michigan is hosting a free, virtual event called Raising Hope (at home) on November 19th.

It aims to raise awareness and support about foster care, adoption, counseling, food and pantry programs and other services provided by Catholic Charities.

Phil joins us today to tell us more about this special event!

Raising Hope (at home)

November 19th @ 7pm

Register for free @ CCWestMI.org/Raising-Hope

616-456-1443

To support Catholic Charities West Michigan, visit CCWestMI.org/Donate.