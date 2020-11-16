Catholic Charities West Michigan hosting free virtual event this Thursday

by: eightWest Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catholic Charities West Michigan is hosting a free, virtual event called Raising Hope (at home) on November 19th.

It aims to raise awareness and support about foster care, adoption, counseling, food and pantry programs and other services provided by Catholic Charities.

Raising Hope (at home)

November 19th @ 7pm
Register for free @ CCWestMI.org/Raising-Hope
616-456-1443

To support Catholic Charities West Michigan, visit CCWestMI.org/Donate.

