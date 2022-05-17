GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It was a great weekend for the Amway River Bank Run and one of our sponsors, Catherine’s Health Center wanted to share their experience with you. They had a great group of patients and Catherine’s team members turnout to participate together in the 5k portion of the River Bank Run. For many people in the group, it was their first time in an event like this, but they came at it with tenacity and a positive spirit. Some of the patients were incredibly proud of the distance they covered and how much further they went than they thought they could. While they didn’t break any records the Catherine’s team was proud to be able to represent Catherine’s Health Center and the community in way that demonstrates an active and holistic healthy living!

Catherine’s Health Center serves the community and provide quality primary medical, behavioral, and dental care to anyone and everyone that needs it. If you’re interested in scheduling an appointment – give them a call.

Catherine’s Health Center

1211 Lafayette Ave NE

616-336-8800

CatherinesHC.org

Sponsored by Catherine’s Health Center.