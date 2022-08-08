GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a community-based health center that believes healthcare is a human right. They have grown exponentially and now have 4 locations with 3 integrated services across the area: primary medical care, behavioral care and dental care. Their newest location just opened on August 1st in Wyoming! As a community health center, they exist solely to serve our community and help improve both access to and equity of healthcare in our area.

Sam joins us today to tell us about Catherine’s Health Center and how they help the community.

Catherine’s Health Center

NEW LOCATION: 950 36th St. SW

616-336-8800

CatherinesHC.org

Sponsored by Catherine’s Health Center.