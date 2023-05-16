GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Needing medical care but not having insurance, or being underinsured, can be very stressful. Luckily, there is a place in Grand Rapids that offers medical, behavioral and dental health services to everyone, regardless of ability to pay and insurance status. Catherine’s Health Center has multiple locations in the Grand Rapids area that offer a full range of care.

Sam joins us today to talk about what they offer for patients.

Catherine’s Health Center

4 locations across the Grand Rapids area

616-336-8800

CatherinesHC.org

Sponsored by Catherine’s Health Center.