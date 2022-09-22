GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a local non-profit health facility providing care to people in Grand Rapids for over 26 years. They became a Federally Qualified Health Center in September of 2020. This has been a year of expansion, as the team has recently opened a new clinic! Catherine’s doors are open to all regardless of insurance status, residency status, job status and more.

Catherine’s new Wyoming clinic just opened in August, and they were recently awarded top honors for their quality care from HRSA (their governing body) based on multiple factors reviewed annually. They were awarded gold status for our quality care among other access improving and disparity reducing awards.

Sam Wohlfeil is here to explain what they do for our community.

Catherine’s Health Center

NEW LOCATION: 950 36th St. SW

616-336-8800

CatherinesHC.org

Sponsored by Catherine’s Health Center.