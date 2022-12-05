GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a non-profit federally qualified health center serving West Michigan and Kent County. We have expanded to four physical sites over the course of the last year and a half and accept all patients regardless of ability to pay or insurance status for primary medical, behavioral, and dental care. They also recently opened the collocated facility with Streams!

Sam joins us in studio today to talk about these expansions and to discuss what Catherine’s Health Center offers for patients.

Catherine’s Health Center

NEW LOCATION: 950 36th St. SW

616-336-8800

CatherinesHC.org

