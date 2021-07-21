Catherine’s Health Center expanding services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Have you been looking for a new primary care doctor? Are you in need of a good dentist? Maybe you need to talk with someone about your emotional health? Catherine’s Health Center is expanding access to healthcare across West Michigan. Their CEO, Karen Kaashoek, joins eightWest to discuss.

At Catherine’s, they provide care for the whole person; their approach is to understand that medical, behavioral health, and dental care are all critical for optimum health. They’ve been providing care for over 25 years, and we’ve recently opened two new locations to meet the growing needs in our community.

Catherine’s provides affordable care for everyone. They participate with Medicaid, Medicare, and a wide range of commercial insurances; they’re also able to see those who are uninsured.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have delayed much needed health care. We have policies and practices in place to make sure that all patients and staff are safe and healthy.

catherineshc.org

phone: (616) 336-8800

Catherine’s locations:

1211 Lafayette Ave NE – Grand Rapids, MI 49505

280 60th St SE Suite 200 – Grand Rapids, MI 49548

781 36th St SE Suite B – Grand Rapids, MI 49548