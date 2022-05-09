GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a community-based health center that began right here in Grand Rapids, and they have a new CEO, Megan Erskine. She joins us today to talk about her plans to grow and serve our local community.

Catherine’s Health Center exists to serve the community and also help improve access to and equity of healthcare within Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas.

Catherine’s Health Center

1211 Lafayette Ave NE

616-336-8800

CatherinesHC.org

Sponsored by Catherine’s Health Center.