GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids has no shortage of great stage performances to check out, including those at Circle Theatre in Grand Rapids! Right now, they’re putting on performances of the Tony award-winning, family-friendly musical comedy “The Music Man.”

Dennis and Yesenia are part of the production and join us today!

The Music Man

The Circle Theatre

Now – July 30th

1703 Robinson Rd. SE – Grand Rapids

Box Office: 616-456-6656

CircleTheatre.org