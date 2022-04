GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The return to live music and concerts has been such a breath of fresh air in West Michigan! This Sunday, you get the chance to see and hear a family that’s been making music together for decades.

We welcome Marvis, Barbara and Debra of the James Family Singers!

James Family Singers

New gospel CD “Legacy”

Program this Sunday at 3pm

Pilgrim Manor Chapel

2000 Leonard NE – Grand Rapids