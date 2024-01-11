GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- We love January because it means it’s time for one of our favorite collections of special events! The January Series is a free lecture series at Calvin University that brings in a variety of speakers to West Michigan to cover a wide range of topics. Michael joins us today to tell us what we can expect from the second week of the series.

Monday, January 15 – Lerone Martin “Soul Force: The Challenge of Martin Luther King“

Tuesday, January 16 – Dan Tepfer “From Bach to Natural Machines: Algorithms as the Shapers of Music”

Wednesday, January 17 – Robert George “Religious Liberty and the Human Good”

Thursday, January 18 – Caroline Randall Williams “Soul Food and the Collective Cultural Memory”

Friday, January 19 – Matthew Desmond “Poverty, By America”

Get more information and register at Calvin.edu/January-Series.