Catch “Shakespeare in Love” at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre tonight and this weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Shakespeare in Love is an iconic movie from the 90’s and now it’s been told in a unique way on stage! It’s one of the most iconic love stories in history, filled with comedy and based on the Academy Award-winning film. The stage production is quite possibly the true imagination behind how one of the greatest love stories evolved. Jordan had the opportunity to step on stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre to see how the magic is created.
Shakespeare in Love
Thursday, February 10th @ 7:30p
Saturday, February 12th @ 7:30p
Sunday, February 14th @ 2p
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
616-222-6650
GRCT.org
