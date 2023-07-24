GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- We’ve had Sarena Rae on the show before, and for good reason! She’s a talented performer who’s extremely active in the West Michigan music scene, and she’s also performing at this year’s GRAM on the Green. Sarena is a vocalist in the local cover band Brena, a producer and lead vocalist for the Michigan chapter of the international Musicians League “Bluewater Kings“, a board member of the Grand Rapids Community Media Center, and the founder of Music That Raised Us.

She joins us today to tell us what she has coming up!

Sarena Rae at GRAM on the Green

July 27 from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Free outdoor live music, hands-on artmaking, food trucks and a cash bar.

ArtMuseumGR.org/GRAM-On-The-Green