Catch one of these great shows at Soaring Eagle Casino!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are so many great shows coming up this fall and winter at Soaring Eagle – the perfect time to catch a show indoors at the Entertainment Hall!

First up – an update on the sold out show for Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, originally secheduled for July 15th then rescheduled for September 26th – it is now cancelled-postponed due to the pandemic until next year. Refunds for tickets purchased by credit or debit card will automatically be issued to your account. If you purchased tickets with cash at SOaring Eagle or Eagles Landing box offices, you’ll need to visit either box office for a full cash refund during normal business hours.

More shows coming up:

Barenaked Ladies: October 1st

Goo Goo Dolls: October 22nd

Boys II Men: October 30th

Travis Tritt: November 12th

Hunks The Show: November 13th

The Four Tops & The Temptations: November 27th

Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies: December 17th

It’s always great to catch live music at Soaring Eagle Casino but there are so many other ways to have fun there! There’s always something going on on the casino floor plus there are always amazing promotions. Whether you like table games, poker or just sticking to the slots, Soaring Eagle has it all across 210,000 square feet. Stay up to date with everything going on by heading to SoaringEagleCasino.com!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.