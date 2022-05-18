GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve got a concert update from Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort! The September 30th Ringo Starr has already sold out! But there’s still time to get tickets to your favorite show and the outdoor venue is just steps away from the casino and resort. The first outdoor show of the season is a great throwback: New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on Thursday, June 23rd. Towards the end of July it’s on July 21st Chris Stapleton with special guest Elle King! On July 30th, the Zac Brown Band with special guest the Robert Randolph Band takes the stage.

Just recently announced for mid-August is Blake Shelton with special guest Justin Moore. You can get tickets to any of those shows or check out what’s happening at the casino or waterpark or even book a stay at SoaringEagleCasino.com. If you’re making plans for summer, don’t forget the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. They’ve got great things going all summer long, kicking things off with Memorial Day and summer birthdays are a blast at the waterpark!

