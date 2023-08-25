GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s been very hot these last few days, and many of us are looking for ways to stay inside and stay cool. Going to the movies is a great option and this weekend happens to be a special one for the movie industry. Sunday is “‘National Cinema Day,” so we’ve invited Emily Loeks from Celebration Cinema to join us.

In collaboration with their distribution partners in Hollywood, Celebration Cinema is honoring the occasion with some very special offers:

• $3.00 TICKETS: All Day. All Shows. All Formats (including IMAX)

• $3.00 POPCORN: a regular small popcorn

• $20.00 REFILLABLE BARBIE BUCKETS: while supplies last! These have been a hot item and are good through October 1st.

This is a fun weekend to celebrate all of what has been brought to the big screen in recent weeks and months before moving into fall and holiday movies. Some highlights still playing in theatres are Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Oppenheimer, The Meg, Sound of Freedom, Indiana Jones, The Meg 2, Mission Impossible, The Little Mermaid, Blue Beetle, and more. There are also some super interesting new niche films like Golda and some anniversary re-releases including Jurassic Park and Oldboy.