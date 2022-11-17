GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kalamazoo’s Miller Auditorium has wonderful holiday season shows as well as a fun-filled kick-off to the New Year! Thom Cooper is in studio with us today to talk about the 5 different shows coming up this winter.

CROCE PLAYS CROCE: Saturday, Dec. 3 @ 7:30 p.m. (Ashley HomeStore Spotlight Series)

MILLON DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS: Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m. (Ashley HomeStore Spotlight Series)

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE: Tuesday & Wednesday, Dec. 20 & 21, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m. (Ashley HomeStore Spotlight Series)

THE BOOK OF MORMON: Friday, Jan. 27 (7:30 p.m.) – Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 (2 & 7:30 p.m.) (Zhang Financial Series)

LAKE STREET DIVE: Tuesday, Jan. 31 @ 7 p.m.

Miller Auditorium

2200 Auditorium Dr. – Kalamazoo

269-387-2300

MillerAuditorium.com

Sponsored by Miller Auditorium.