Caring for your heart and your health during the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Just a couple weeks from Christmas and we all have lots going on, but one thing we can’t forget about is our health. There’s a lot of food and drink this time of year, and, a lack of sleep. Today we have Dr. Thomas Boyden with Spectrum Health‘s Cardiovascular Services Team.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Trying to do too much work, shop, travel, parties during the holidays cuts in to sleep time. Sleep give your body and your heart the chance to rest and recoup. Try to maintain your regular sleep habits as much as possible.

A Swedish study published in December of 2018 confirmed people are more likely to have heart attacks during the holidays. The analysis included more than 283,000 cases of myocardial infarction reported between 1998 and 2013. The incidence of heart attacks spikes around the holidays, particularly on Christmas Eve. The Swedish population averaged 50.3 heart attacks on those reference dates, but the incidence increased to 69.1 per day on Christmas Eve, 64.9 on Christmas Day and 60.4 on New Year’s Day. People older than 75 and those with diabetes and/or coronary artery disease had the strongest associations with heightened risk around Christmastime.

To make an appointment with our heart specialists call 855.7.MYHEART