Caring for your feet with Foot Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to our footwear, there’s more to consider than just how something looks. What you wear on your feet impacts your entire body.
So, if you are suffering from knee, hip or back pain, you should consider taking a closer look at your feet! A great place to find expert help is by visiting the expertly trained certified pedorthists at Foot Solutions!
Foot Solutions
- 6750 Kalamazoo Avenue SE – Grand Rapids
- Tuesday – Friday
- 10:00am – 7:00pm
- Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm
- (616) 698-7200
- Mention eightWest and get $10 before the end of the year.
- Purchase a gift certificate of $100 or more and receive a $20 gift card for yourself.