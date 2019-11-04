Caring for our veterans when they need it most

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re one week away from Veterans Day, and while there are many great ways we can honor veterans, a local non-profit is helping care for veterans when they need it most. Here today to explain is Andy Holtgreive from Hospice of Michigan.

Hospice of Michigan is Michigan’s largest hospice provider. For 40 years, this not-for-profit organization has been committed to their mission of providing quality end-of-life care for all regardless of age, diagnosis, or ability to pay. As a Level IV partner in the “program”, a collaboration through the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization and the Veterans Administration, Hospice of Michigan is has been specially trained to address the unique needs of our nations’ veterans at end of life.

One last piece of big news, especially as we acknowledge National Hospice & Palliative Care Month and Family Caregiver Month. Through their long-standing relationship with award-winning children’s author Grand Rapids native Chris VanAllsbug they’re hosting an exclusive screening of the latest installment in the Jumanji movie series. A special screening of Jumanji: The Next Level will be held on Sunday, December 8th at Celebration! Cinema North. All proceeds will support our Anchors Programs for Children, which provides highly specialized pediatric end of life care. Visit www.jumanji4anchors.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Tickets are $50 each. Includes popcorn, soda and an afterglow party!

To learn more about Hospice of Michigan call our 24/7 contact center at 888-247-5701.