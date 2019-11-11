CARE Ballet – a holiday tradition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are filled with so many different traditions, events where we can create special memories with our families. One favorite every year is CARE Ballet’s “T’was the Night Before Christmas.” And today we have Sue Rozeboom and Elizabeth Foster in studio with us.

About the event:

CARE Ballet – the Creative Arts Repertoire Ensemble – kicks off the holiday season with its signature production for the whole family ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Thanksgiving weekend, November 29, 30 & Dec. 1.. The beloved Clement Moore poem is brought to life with mischievous mice, dancing stockings, prancing reindeer and falling snowflakes before Santa is heard arriving on the rooftop. Opening with an original score, more than 60 dancers will take the stage at East Grand Rapids High School Performing Arts Center. This ballet is holiday magic for all ages at the affordable price of $10 for students and $15 for adults.

In its 27th season, CARE Ballet will delight families with this familiar holiday story. Festive sets, holiday music, beautiful costumes, artful dancers and a one-hour performance, this is the perfect way to introduce children to stories told through ballet. Meet the cast of dancers and a special guest from the North Pole on stage after the performance! Tickets are available at www.careballet.org, by calling 616-464-3682, or at the door on performance days.

CARE Ballet’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas