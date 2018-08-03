Candid conversations about hair & beauty

eightWest

Aug 03, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - A woman's relationship with her hair can be a complicated one, one that requires a lot of time, energy, and money. Sometimes it’s nice to have conversation to discuss this complex relationship. Textures & Tea, offers just that, a candid, authentic talk about hair and beauty. Aleka, Kayon, and Melissa who are here to tell us more about this event

Textures and Tea

  • Saturday, August 4
  • 2pm

Nourish Your Curls Boutique

