Candid conversations about hair & beauty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - A woman's relationship with her hair can be a complicated one, one that requires a lot of time, energy, and money. Sometimes it’s nice to have conversation to discuss this complex relationship. Textures & Tea, offers just that, a candid, authentic talk about hair and beauty. Aleka, Kayon, and Melissa who are here to tell us more about this event
Textures and Tea
- Saturday, August 4
- 2pm
Nourish Your Curls Boutique
- 2919 Breton Rd SE STE B
- Grand Rapids, MI 49512
- www.naturallyact.com
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.