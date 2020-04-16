Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan offering drive-up services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Patients still need a safe way to get laboratory services completed, especially if they have cancer.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan switched many of their appointments to TeleMed appointments but patients still need their blood drawn, so they converted one of their buildings to a drive-up blood draw station. Since this patient population is immunocompromised due to their cancer treatment, it’s critical that CHCWM take aggressive and appropriate steps to keep them protected without compromising the care that they need to treat their disease.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Drive Up Draw Station

CHCWM – East Location

5800 Foremost Dr., SE – Grand Rapids

M-F 8am-12pm

More details here.

