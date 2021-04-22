Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan offers a caring and helpful approach for cancer patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re fighting cancer and you live along the lakeshore, you need to know about a center in Holland that’s delivering important care.
Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan has expanded and is offering new services. They offer families their expertise and caring approach while offering help, healing and hope to cancer patients and their families.
Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
12460 Riley St. – Holland
616-399-6500
CHCWM.com
Sponsored by Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan.