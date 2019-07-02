Camping getaway at Soaring Eagle

This holiday week has us focused on enjoying those outdoor activities with our families. One of the best experiences…a camping trip! You can make it a full-fledged getaway when you head to soaring eagle casino or the waterpark. instead of staying in one of the great hotels…how about setting up camp at the soaring eagle hideaway RV park? The park sits on a 42 acre lake near the casino, resort and the golf course.

It’s also the perfect time to head to the waterpark, during the summer – you can also relax on the sundeck while the kids enjoy things like the climbing wall and otter run that’s the long slide on the Soaring Eagle property. there’s also the lazy river and an over-sized adult hot tub they always have special package deals for birthdays and they also have a business traveler rate that is good Sunday through Thursday.

