GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Terri DeBoer is one busy woman! Not only is she a beloved meteorologist and eightWest co-host, but she recently added author to her growing list of accolades. It's been one month since she's last sat in the eightWest backstage hot-seat, and she's back to talk about her most recent milestone-releasing her first book called “Brighter Skies Ahead: Forecasting a Full Life When You Empty the Nest!"

In 50 inspiring chapters, “Brighter Skies Ahead” will take readers on a positive journey to “weathering the often-stormy transition to an empty nest.” Terri says helping readers find “hope, peace, comfort and joy in this next stage of life,” has always been a growing passion of hers, and she’s thrilled this opportunity has come to fruition through her book!