GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next week is the final week of the January Series at Calvin University. They’ve had 2 great weeks of speakers and we’re excited to see what’s in store for next week!

Kristi Potter joins us today from Calvin to give us a sneak peek at the lineup!

January Series

January 10th-28th

12:30pm-1:30pm or on demand until midnight

Calvin.edu/January