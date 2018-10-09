Calling all green thumbs Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you've got a green thumb, you know that fall is a great time to do some planting. With that in mind, the folks at Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help them plant trees at a number of different spots in Grand Rapids. Here to tell us more is Stephanie Adams.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Tree Planting Schedule

Kent Intermediate School District

2930 Knapp St. NE - Grand Rapids

Wednesday, October 10th

10am-1:30pm

1445 Emerald Ave. NE - Grand Rapids

Friday, October 12th

10am-2pm

753 Fountain St. NE - Grand Rapids

Saturday, October 13th

2pm-4pm

GRPS University