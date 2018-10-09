Calling all green thumbs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you've got a green thumb, you know that fall is a great time to do some planting. With that in mind, the folks at Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help them plant trees at a number of different spots in Grand Rapids. Here to tell us more is Stephanie Adams.
Tree Planting Schedule
Kent Intermediate School District
2930 Knapp St. NE - Grand Rapids
- Wednesday, October 10th
- 10am-1:30pm
1445 Emerald Ave. NE - Grand Rapids
- Friday, October 12th
- 10am-2pm
753 Fountain St. NE - Grand Rapids
- Saturday, October 13th
- 2pm-4pm
GRPS University
- 1400 Fuller Ave NE
- Wednesday, October 17
- Time to be determined
