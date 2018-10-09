eightWest

Calling all green thumbs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you've got a green thumb, you know that fall is a great time to do some planting. With that in mind, the folks at Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help them plant trees at a number of different spots in Grand Rapids. Here to tell us more is Stephanie Adams.

Tree Planting Schedule

Kent Intermediate School District

2930 Knapp St. NE - Grand Rapids

  • Wednesday, October 10th
  • 10am-1:30pm

1445 Emerald Ave. NE - Grand Rapids

  • Friday, October 12th 
  • 10am-2pm

753 Fountain St. NE - Grand Rapids

  • Saturday, October 13th
  • 2pm-4pm

GRPS University

  • 1400 Fuller Ave NE
  • Wednesday, October 17
  • Time to be determined
