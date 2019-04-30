eightWest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Calling all barbeque lovers! This next event is just for you. Next weekend you can head to the lakeshore for some of the best barbeque around. Here to tell us more about the Holy Smokes BBQ Competition is Bethany Stowe from Catholic Charities West Michigan and Rusty Morningstar from Bone Ends.

 

It’s a chance for the community to gather to taste and vote for a variety of barbecue entries from local restaurants. Guests will also be able to sip on craft brews, play yard games, and enjoy live entertainment. All proceeds from this event will go toward Catholic Charities West Michigan's programming in Muskegon, including: child welfare, behavioral health, family preservation and community outreach initiatives.

 

Holy Smokes BBQ Competition

May 11, 1-4pm

Location: Pigeon Hill Brewery's new production facility - 895 4th St. Muskegon, MI 49440

Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

ccwestmi.org/holysmokes

 

