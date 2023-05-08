GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The warm temperatures are back and we’re all getting out more. It’s probably the most popular time of the year to gather your friends and family and fire up the grill. If you’re looking to grill out this week or weekend, you’ll want to stop by Byron Center Meats. The retailer is hosting its 27th Annual Truckload Sale all week long with tons of great deals and samples.

Byron Center Meats

8375 Freeland Ave SW, Byron Center

616-878-1578

27th Annual Truckload Sale

May 8-13

Great deals, free samples and vendors all week long

ByronCenterMeats.com

Sponsored by Byron Center Meats.