GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With Father’s Day approaching, it’s a good time to assess how dad is doing and whether it’s time for a senior living facility like Byron Center Manor.

Fred, whose dad owns Byron Center Manor, joins us today to tell us about the business!

Byron Center Manor

2115 84th St. – Byron Center

616-878-3300

BCManor.com

Sponsored by Byron Center Manor.