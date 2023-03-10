GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s safe to say, a lot of us have Spring Fever right now, we’re starting to see more birds, more sunshine, and butterflies! Typically, you might start seeing butterflies emerging in May when temperatures are consistently hovering in the 50 degree range but you can see butterflies now at Meijer Gardens at the insanely popular “Butterflies are Blooming” exhibition! The butterflies there live in a warm, tropical, weather controlled climate! We stopped by Meijer Gardens to talk with the experts there, and learn some interesting facts about butterflies, for your next visit!

Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming

March 1 – April 30

You can get more details and tickets at MeijerGardens.org!

The event opens to the public March 1 and runs through April 30. Admission to Meijer Gardens is free for members and children age 2 and under, $10 for children ages 3 to 13, $15 for students with ID and seniors 65 and older, and $20 for people age 14 to 64.