GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s quite possibly the most popular exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens and it comes every spring – the Butterflies are Blooming exhibition!

Through the end of this month, you can experience and witness the life cycle of this beautiful creature – Rachael stopped by Meijer Gardens to give us a peek!

Butterflies are Blooming

Now-April 30

Included with admission

