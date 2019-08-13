Business banking opportunities with Consumers CU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know the advantages of doing our personal banking with a credit union but did you know that Consumers Credit Union offers a wide variety business banking opportunities. Today we have Scott Dobson in studio with us.

Consumers Credit Union provide business members with a wide variety of services, including loans, that help companies reach their goals and benefit their employees.

Consumers Credit Union offers business loans for commercial real estate mortgages, equipment and vehicle loans, lines of credit, SBA and business rewards credit cards (w/no annual fees). They also offer interest earning business checking accounts that allow customers to have access to online and mobile banking, their payroll, wire transfers, merchant services and online ACH debit and credit services for 24/7 account access.

And if you need to build up your savings, they have CDs, IRAs and money market options that you’ll love. In fact, right now Consumers has a 2.25% APY Business Money Market promotion running.

Helping business owners run their companies well is just one side of the equation. Many owners also want to help their employees become financially fit. Consumers Credit Union offers assistance. Their Consumers @Work program partners with more than 175 employers across West Michigan to offer free financial seminars and counseling, informational materials, account setup and more to the employees of local business partners.

These services are complimentary, and their team is happy to come onsite to your location to save your employees time and money.

