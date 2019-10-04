Burton Heating & Cooling – a strong part of the Hamilton community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today eightWest is broadcasting from Hamilton High School, of course tonight the focus will be on the students at the football game but right now we’re sitting down with a local business owner who just happens to be one of the coaches for the Hamilton Hawkeyes. Tom and Travis Burton from Burton Heating and Cooling join us now.

Burton Heating and Cooling started in Hamilton in 1978. Not only do they support Hamilton sports as fans, but many employees have been former players, and some are heavily involved in coaching several Hamilton sports. Their belief in a strong family and community inside and outside of their workplace has led to their success. They want to continue and grow on their great relationship with the Hamilton community.

They provide service for your heating and cooling needs in your current or future home. They install and service furnaces, AC units, mini splits, heat pumps, boilers, gas lines and fireplaces.

Burton Heating and Cooling