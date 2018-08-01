Building stronger and safer communities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Next week neighborhoods across the country will partner with law enforcement officers to build stronger and safer communities through National Night Out. Here to tell us about what's happening locally is Michael McLeieer from E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety and Deputy Krystal Stuart of the Kent County Sheriff's Department.
South Kent National Night Out
- Tuesday, August 7
- 4pm-8pm
- Kentwood Community Church
- 1200 60th Street SE
- Free Admission & Free Pizza!
