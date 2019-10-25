GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is a special day for one West Michigan non-profit. Kids’ Food Basket works every day to provide local children with the food they need to thrive.

Here today to talk about Brown Bag Decoration Day is Bridget Clark Whitney.

They have pop events at all three Kids’ Food Basket locations Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon. Schools, corporate partners and volunteers have been decorating bags all month to help us reach our goal of 100,000 decorated bags! Decorated brown bags provide an extra touch of love to every child who receives a Sack Supper from KFB. To date, they have received about 70,000 bags!!

Kids’ Food Basket locations:

1300 Plymouth Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

616.235.4532

1011 2nd St. Muskegon, MI 49440

231.747.8575

389 James St. Holland, MI 49424

616.796.8471

Go Orange with the Griffins TOMORROW!

Saturday, October 26

Van Andel Arena

Doors open 6 p.m.; Game starts 7 p.m.

Attendees are in for a full Kids’ Food Basket experience with games, post-game jersey auction, brown bag decorating and bag drop-off stations

Proceeds from each ticket purchased benefit Kids’ Food Basket.

Go Orange attendees receive a $3 discount on tickets.

To purchase Go Orange with the Griffins Game tickets: griffinshockey.com/KFB