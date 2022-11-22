GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot to consider when deciding on a retirement home, you want quality care, but also a vibrant place where friendships will be found and life will be truly enjoyed. Finding the right retirement community to meet your needs and your budget can be difficult and time-consuming. Luckily, Brook Retirement offers everything you need: independent living and assisted living, on-site clinical support and more.

>>Take a look!

They offer such great accommodations and the community is super inviting. You can schedule a tour, find out more about pricing and amenities and hear testimonials on their website!

The Brook Retirement

Locations in Cedar Springs, Newaygo, Portland & Big Rapids

989-745-6500

BrookRetirement.com

Sponsored by The Brook Retirement.