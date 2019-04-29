Broken bones? Get specialized care without a trip to the ER Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - With spring and summer just around the corner, outdoor activities can be a lot of fun for your family, but accidents and injuries do happen. If your child is injured and you suspect they may have a fracture it is important for them to see a specialist right away. Dr. John Kemppainen is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is here to tell us more about the expert and convenient care available at their fracture clinic.

If it's a major broken bone, you or your child will know. But a lot of injuries are minor so you probably won't know for sure which is why it's important to have a pediatric orthopedic specialist check it and get X-rays.

Some signs you should seek medical care for your child:

Swelling, bruising or tenderness around the injured part

Painful to move it, touch it, or if foot/leg - walk on it

A fractured or broken bone in a growing child needs to be treated correctly, so there isn't an impact on the child down the road. Pediatric orthopedic specialists are specially trained to help kids. The fracture clinic at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital allows injured children to be seen by our skilled pediatric orthopedic team to determine the extent of the injury and start treatment. The team includes pediatric orthopedic surgeons, physician assistants, nurses and technicians, all of whom have specialized training in pediatric orthopedics. You can get specialized care without a trip to the urgent care or emergency room.

Services offered:

X-ray

Splinting and casting (waterproof available)

Pain control

Consults

Reductions procedure to set a broken bone

Surgery

Referral to therapy to improve strength and function after treatment

School activity guidelines during and after injury treatment

Helen DeVos Fracture Clinic