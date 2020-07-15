Broadway Grand Rapids announces re-scheduled shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So many events have been put on hold this year, including on-stage productions.

Meghan from Broadway Grand Rapids is here to tell us about what to expect for rescheduled shows in 2021.

RESCHEDULED:

Hairspray: July 20-25, 2021

Come From Away: August 31-September 5

For a full list of shows, click here.

During the shutdown, Broadway GR raised more than $93,000 for frontline workers at four local hospitals. They gave their season ticket holders the option of donating the value of their tickets to the Medical Appreciate Fund.

