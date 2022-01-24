Broadway Grand Rapids announces digital lottery for Hamilton tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A Broadway favorite is coming back to Grand Rapids! Hamilton is back on stage February 8th through the 20th and many in West Michigan are excited to see it!

The tickets have been hot sellers so they’re hosting a special lottery again. Meghan from Broadway Grand Rapids joins us today with the details!

Hamilton Lottery

Broadway Grand Rapids

January 28th at 10am through February 3rd at noon

Subsequent lotteries to follow

Performances February 8th-13th

One entry per person, winners have 2 hours to claim & pay for tickets

HamiltonMusical.com/App